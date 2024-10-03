Home Sports Knights, Tigers get sweeps; will meet in sectional championship for a... Knights, Tigers get sweeps; will meet in sectional championship for a Wells County rematch October 3, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Mann scores six goals and places third in state, Knights rout Warriors Sports High School Calendar: 10-3-2024 RSS Consulting group meets with county officials for ‘master plan’