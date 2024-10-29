Dorothy Louise Ernst-Maxey, 100, passed away on Oct. 25, 2024 at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. She was born on Feb. 14, 1924, in Fort Wayne to Aaron and Ruth (Mountz) Soellinger. She graduated from Huntertown High School in 1942. On Oct. 29, 1943, Dorothy married Richard L. Ernst of Bluffton, until his passing on April 6, 1988. Later she pursued a career in nursing, graduating from LPN school in Fort Wayne in 1972. Dorothy lived in a century filled by devotion to God, her church and family.

Dorothy dedicated many years to caring for patients at Caylor-Nickel Clinic and, post retirement, served on several short-term missionary trips abroad. During many of her summers, she served as a camp nurse at Lake James Christian Camp. Dorothy especially enjoyed time spent in Mexico at Casa de ninos Orphanage. Dorothy was deeply involved in her church family and actively participated as a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton. In 2004, Dorothy remarried Pastor Bryan Maxey and they served together at the Defiance Christian Church, ministering to the senior congregation. In 2012, after Pastor Bryan retired, they moved to Fort Wayne and joined the community of Golden Years Retirement Home, where they continued their ministry and enjoyed their later years of loving companionship.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Philip) Gibson of Seminole, Florida, Jo Ella (David) Schwartz of Syracuse, Indiana, and Esther “Rusty” (Dennis) Dailey of Bluffton. She also leaves behind stepsons, Robert (Jane) Maxey, John (Judy) Maxey, David (Joyce) Maxey and Stephen Maxey, all of Ohio. Dorothy was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, Kay (Kent) Sanxter, Matthew (Sarah) Schwartz, William Schwartz, Rebecca Schwartz, Kimberly (Matthew) Todd, Tisha (Matthew) Brady and Robin (Stan) Foy; and 24 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren who will cherish her memory.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Ruth Soellinger, her four siblings, Ruth (Delmar) Richardson, Jane (Don) Cass, Margaret Border and Carl Soellinger; her first husband, Richard Ernst; and her second husband, Pastor Bryan Maxey; step-daughter-in-law Deborah Maxey; and two grandsons, James Clark and Richard Gibson.

A service to honor Dorothy’s life will be held on Nov. 1, 2024, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor John Love officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with service at noon, followed by burial at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake James Christian Camp, Angola, Indiana or to Christian Care Retirement Community.

Our family wishes to thank all of the staff at Christian Care for the loving care they provided to our mother.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.