Home Business Chamber of Commerce Honors Erin Daugherty as October Member of the... Chamber of Commerce Honors Erin Daugherty as October Member of the Month October 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Studio 2190 Salon and Spa holds ribbon cutting RSS Students get a glimpse of local career options RSS Chamber welcomes The Farmhouse Merc with ribbon cutting ceremony