Home Opinions Letter to the Editor: All politics are local Letter to the Editor: All politics are local September 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Maybe Congress isn’t as bad as it seems Opinions The perfect cure for the Labor Day Blues Opinions Are local boards losing control of their meetings?