John Harry “Homer” Smeltzer, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

He was born to the late Edwin R. and Isabelle (Franklin) Smeltzer Jr. in Bluffton on March 1, 1956. John graduated from Norwell High School in 1976. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. John was the former Post Commander, Honor Guard Commander and Junior Shooting Director of American Legion Post 241. He was formerly in the clown unit of the Mizpah Shrine.

John is survived by his siblings, Judy Kendrick, James (Kathy) Smeltzer, and Jeffrey Smeltzer; daughter, Holly (Adam) Bailey; grandchildren, Emily and Seth; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Grace; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Gloria Ann Smeltzer, Steve Franklin, Eddie Smeltzer III and Mary Shaw.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of service at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N Clinton St. in Fort Wayne. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E 38th St. in Marion, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard or the Northeast Honor Flight.