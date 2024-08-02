Home Videos & Photo Galleries Wells 4H Wells 4H August 2, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos & Photo Galleries Photos from Southern Wells’ 2023 Homecoming Football game Videos & Photo Galleries Photos from Bluffton’s 2023 Homecoming Football game Videos & Photo Galleries Photos from 2023 Marion Street Fire