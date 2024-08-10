Home Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: Heavenly Prerequisites Time to Take a Devotional Break: Heavenly Prerequisites August 10, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle A happy reunion Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: The power of water and the runaway pontoon Lifestyle Norwell High School Class of 1974 reunion