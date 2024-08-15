NOTICE OF HEARING

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 20-26-7-37, the Board of School Trustees of Norwell Community Schools gives notice that on August 27, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., they will meet in public session at Norwell High School, Ossian, Indiana, to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed renovation of and improvements to facilities throughout the School Corporation, including site improvements and the purchase of equipment, technology and buses. You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing.

Dated: August 15, 2024

/s/ Secretary, Board of

School Trustees

Norwell Community Schools

