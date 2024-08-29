Home Opinions Angelkeep Journals: The hits and misses of heron videography Angelkeep Journals: The hits and misses of heron videography August 29, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Letter to the Editor: West end is thankful for officials’ consideration Opinions What should be an easy concept is getting lost in translation Opinions A slow-go recovery, prepping for more go-go