Alvin G. Caddel, 69, of rural Keystone, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Swiss Village Retirement Community in Berne.

He was born in Amarillo, TX, on Sept. 6, 1954, to Willburn H. and Floella R. (Bollen) Caddel. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Everett Caddel of Bettendorf, IA; a sister, Jackie (Harold) Bailey of Keystone and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by two brothers, Garry Hassel and Joe Caddel.

Private family services and burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

