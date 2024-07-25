NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Rock Creek Twp, Wells County, Indiana that the proper legal officers will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year at their regular meeting place at 1870 W 300 N – Bluffton, at 6:00 o’clock PM, on the 29th day of August 2024.

Fund Name: EMS – Fire Amount

Major Budget Classification:

Capital Outlays $ 20,000

Total for EMS – Fire Fund: $ 20,000

Fund Name: Fire Amount

Major Budget Classification:

Capital Outlays $ 7,600

Total for Fire Fund: $ 7,600

Fund Name: Cumulative Fire Amount

Major Budget Classification:

Capital Outlays $ 50,000

Total for Cumulative Fire Fund: $ 50,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated 07/16/2024 Doug Dohrman

(Fiscal Officer)

oj, nb 7/25

hspaxlp