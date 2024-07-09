Home Opinions Enjoying the dog days of summer with two cool canines Enjoying the dog days of summer with two cool canines July 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Notes on life from the World’s Largest Ball of Paint Opinions An annual effort brings annual, and timely, lessons Opinions Anelkeep Journals: Lucky to have lawn clover