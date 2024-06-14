Home Opinions Father’s Day: A 1974 plumbing disaster Father’s Day: A 1974 plumbing disaster June 14, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep Journals: There goes the neighborhood Opinions Long-term care for seniors must be a top priority Opinions Advice for young people heading into the labor market