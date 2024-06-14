Home Business Beverly J. Tuttle, 90 Beverly J. Tuttle, 90 June 14, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Beverly J. Tuttle, 90, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, June 13, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS First Bank of Berne to sponsor 19th annual Duck Race to Benefit Family Centered Services, Inc. Business Chamber celebrates expansion of Perma-Column LLC in Ossian RSS Chamber of Commerce celebrates ribbon cutting of new playground at Family Centered Services