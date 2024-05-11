Home Sports Knights blast Vikings to clinch share of Northeast 8 baseball title Knights blast Vikings to clinch share of Northeast 8 baseball title May 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A mother’s love, the Father’s grace RSS Wells County, city responders train for disaster RSS Collins, Craighead named BHS co-valedictorians