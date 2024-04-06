Home RSS Woman unable to plead to abuse charges Woman unable to plead to abuse charges April 6, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 04-06-2024 News Destination Recreation: 04-06-2024 News YAR presents check to Gala Group