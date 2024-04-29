Home News Wells County Court Docket 04-29-2024 Wells County Court Docket 04-29-2024 April 29, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A lifetime hobby, a lifetime award RSS Local high school artists showcase art News LiGHT ‘lightens up’ with speaker Julie Meitzler