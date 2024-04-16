DES. # 2002245

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PLANNED IMPROVEMENT

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is developing plans for a proposed small structure replacement project on SR 116 over an unnamed tributary (UNT) to Wabash River, 1.02 miles southeast of SR 301, Harrison Township, in Wells County.

The purpose of this project is to address structure deficiencies and maintain a hydraulically adequate crossing of SR 116 with a new structure to provide 75 years of design life. The need for the project is due to the deteriorating condition of the existing structure. The structure was given an overall rating of 3 (poor condition) out of 9 (excellent condition). Deficiencies include missing, broken, or fallen stones with heavily deteriorated mortar between the stones. The concrete seal has failed and the structure leaks where the stone and steel arch meet.

The preferred alternative will replace the existing structure with a 7.0 foot wide, 6.0 foot tall, and 104.0 foot long reinforced concrete box (RCB) culvert. Revetment riprap will be placed at the inlet and class 1 riprap will be placed at the outlet for scour protection. The entire structure will be sumped 0.5 foot. The roadway approaches will consist of 11 foot travel lanes and 2 foot paved shoulders. One intermittent stream, UNT to Wabash River, was identified as flowing through the project area. The UNT will incur 122.0 linear feet of permanent impacts and 20.0 linear feet of temporary impacts to accommodate the new structure. The limits of the proposed work are approximately 75 feet east and west of the culvert along SR 116.

The proposed construction of this project will require 0.57 acres of permanent right of way (ROW) from land comprising of maintained grasses on residential properties and agricultural farm fields. No temporary ROW is required.

The maintenance of traffic (MOT) plan proposes a road closure with a detour utilizing SR 1 and SR 218. The detour will add 0.9 miles to traveling motorists. Access to all properties within the vicinity will be open to motorists through the detour route. The proposed start of construction is January 2025 and is expected to take six months.

The cost associated with this project involving a total of seven small structures is approximately $5,992,451.00 which includes preliminary engineering, right-of-way, construction with both federal and state funds anticipated to be used. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and INDOT have agreed this project falls within the guidelines of a Categorical Exclusion (CE) Level 2 environmental document. Preliminary design plans along with the CE are available for review at the following locations:

1. INDOT Fort Wayne District Office – 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, (855) 463-6848

2. https://www.cdmsmith.com/-/media/Files/DraftEnvDoc%202002245_PI%20Release.pdf

All interested persons may request a public hearing be held and/or express their concerns by submitting comments to the attention of Beau Gentry with CDM Smith at GentryBM@cdmsmith.com or 317-829-9637 on or before April 24, 2024.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in alternative formats are encouraged to contact CDM Smith for the arrangement and coordination of services. In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, persons and/or groups requiring project information be made available in another language are encouraged to contact Beau Gentry with CDM Smith at GentryBM@cdmsmith.com or 317-829-9637.

This notice is published in compliance with: 1) Code of Federal Regulations, Title 23, Section 771 (CFR 771.111(h)(1) stating, “Each State must have procedures approved by the FHWA to carry out a public involvement/public hearing program.”; 2) 23 CFR 450.210(a)(1)(ix) stating, “Provide for the periodic review of the effectiveness of the public involvement process to ensure that the process provides full and open access to all interested parties and revise the process, as appropriate.”; and 3) The INDOT Project Development Public Involvement Procedures approved by the Federal Highway Administration on July 7, 2021.

