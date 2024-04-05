NOTICE OF THE FILING AND PENDENCY OF A PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF A PUBLIC WAY

TO INTERESTED PARTIES:

You are notified that Daniel Dubach has filed with the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, his petition to vacate the following described portion of an alley in the City of Bluffton, Indiana:

You are further notified that this petition will be considered by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton in the Council Chambers on the Second Floor of the City Building at 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, and a public hearing will be held at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on the 16 day of April, 2024. Persons interested in being heard, either in favor of or in opposition to such petition, are urged to attend. The Common Council may, after the public hearing on the petition, grant the request by the passage of an ordinance vacating the above described portion of the alley.

Michelle Simon, Clerk/Treasurer

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney No. 32002-02

Gordon & Associates, PC

119 Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton,Indiana 46714

(260) 824-9377

Attorney for Petitioner

