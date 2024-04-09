Home News Police Notebook: 04-09-2024 Police Notebook: 04-09-2024 April 9, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Eclipse captures attention of county, country RSS Bluffton schools launch weather balloon during total solar eclipse RSS Ossian, Jefferson Township, consider fire protection