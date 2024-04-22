Home Lifestyle 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 04-22-2024 1,000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: 04-22-2024 April 22, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Time for a Devotional Break: The Rest of the Story Lifestyle Creative Arts’ Spring Showcase April 26-27 Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: The comfortable silence that fills our days