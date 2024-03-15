TO THE OWNERS OF THE
WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE
OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No.: 90C01-2308-MF-000016, wherein PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, was Plaintiff, and Nathan T. Nusbaumer, Nichole S. Nusbaumer, was/were Defendant(s), requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 10th day of April, 2024, at the hour of 1:00PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 1525 E. Corning Road, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.
Lot Numbered Six (6) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Sunnyglenn Estates, an addition to the City of Bluffton, reference being had to Plat Book 4, page 43, Wells County, Indiana Records.
More Commonly Known As: 228 Columbian Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714
90-08-05-512-006.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.
Jennifer L. Snook
MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.
455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B,
Valparaiso, IN 46385
Telephone: (219) 386-4700
Sheriff of Wells County
City of Bluffton
228 Columbian Avenue,
Bluffton, IN 46714
Street Address
The Sheriff’s Department
does not warrant the
accuracy of the street
address published herein
Type of Service: Personal
SERVICE DIRECTED TO:
Nathan T. Nusbaumer
228 Columbian Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
Nichole Nusbaumer
228 Columbian Avenue
Bluffton, IN 46714
NOTICE: MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
nb 3/8, 3/15, 3/22
