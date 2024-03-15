TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE

OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Wells Superior Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No.: 90C01-2308-MF-000016, wherein PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, was Plaintiff, and Nathan T. Nusbaumer, Nichole S. Nusbaumer, was/were Defendant(s), requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 10th day of April, 2024, at the hour of 1:00PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at 1525 E. Corning Road, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

Lot Numbered Six (6) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Sunnyglenn Estates, an addition to the City of Bluffton, reference being had to Plat Book 4, page 43, Wells County, Indiana Records.

More Commonly Known As: 228 Columbian Avenue, Bluffton, IN 46714

90-08-05-512-006.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Jennifer L. Snook

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

455 West Lincolnway, Ste. B,

Valparaiso, IN 46385

Telephone: (219) 386-4700

Sheriff of Wells County

City of Bluffton

228 Columbian Avenue,

Bluffton, IN 46714

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department

does not warrant the

accuracy of the street

address published herein

Type of Service: Personal

SERVICE DIRECTED TO:

Nathan T. Nusbaumer

228 Columbian Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

Nichole Nusbaumer

228 Columbian Avenue

Bluffton, IN 46714

NOTICE: MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

nb 3/8, 3/15, 3/22

hspaxlp