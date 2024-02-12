Home News What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library February 12, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells Court Docket: 02-12-2024 RSS Man found guilty on multiple felony drug charges News Police Notebook: 02-10-2024