Home Sports Tigers couldn’t hold off Indians Tigers couldn’t hold off Indians February 19, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Tigersharks win first sectional title in school history, Heyerly, Brooks & more advance to state Sports Knights knock off No. 1 Huskies, win Semi-State RSS APC will hold special meeting for solar petition