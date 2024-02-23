NOTICE OF FINAL

REPORT IN ESTATE

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2303-ES-000004

CIRCUIT COURT OF

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given to all persons entitled to share in the final distribution of the Estate of PAULINE E. KAEHR, deceased, that REBECCA S. MAGGART, Personal Representative of said estate, has filed a report of final accounting and a petition to distribute the remaining assets of said estate to the persons believed entitled thereto. The report and petition will be acted upon by the Circuit Court on March 14, 2024, unless written objections are presented to the Court. The deadline for filing such objections to the final accounting shall be fourteen (14) days prior to the date set for hearing.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, on February 14, 2023.

Beth Davis, Clerk

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

David N. Baumgartner

Attorney for Estate

No. 4288-01

Baumgartner Attorneys PC

360 W. Main St.

Berne, IN 46711

Telephone: (260) 589-3139

