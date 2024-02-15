NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 2/9/2024

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the Expo Hall at the Wells County 4H Park, 1240 4-H Park Rd, Bluffton, IN at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on the 7th day of March, 2024, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Paddlefish Solar for the purpose of a Proposed P-1 Overlay District on 49 leased properties, which covers an area that is currently zoned A-1

Liberty Township – Section 19

Parcel 1: Parcel ID 90-09-19-100-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 48.6 acres in the NE quarter of Section 19 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 2: Parcel ID 90-09-19-300-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 90.12 acres in the SW quarter of Section 19 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 3: Parcel ID 90-09-19-400-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 118 acres in the SE quarter of Section 19 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 4: Parcel ID 90-09-19-400-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 38 acres in the SE quarter of Section 19 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 20

Parcel 5: Parcel ID 90-09-20-300-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 80 acres in the SW quarter of Section 20 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 6: Parcel ID 90-09-20-400-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 52.92 acres in the SE quarter of Section 20 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 7: Parcel ID 90-09-20-400-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 95.08 acres in the SE quarter of Section 20 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 28

Parcel 8: Parcel ID 90-09-28-300-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 58.33 acres in the SW quarter of Section 28 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 29

Parcel 9: Parcel ID 90-09-29-100-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the NE quarter of Section 29 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 10: Parcel ID 90-09-29-100-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 120 acres in the NE quarter of Section 29 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 11: Parcel ID 90-09-29-200-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 70 acres in the NW quarter of Section 29 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 12: Parcel ID 90-09-29-300-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 79.55 acres in the SW quarter of Section 29 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 13: Parcel ID 90-09-29-400-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 160 acres in the SE quarter of Section 29 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 30

Parcel 14: Parcel ID 90-09-30-100-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 109 acres in the NE quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 15: Parcel ID 90-09-30-200-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 60.06 acres in the NW quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 16: Parcel ID 90-09-30-200-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 100 acres in the NW quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 17: Parcel ID 90-09-30-300-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the SW quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 18: Parcel ID 90-09-30-300-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40.02 acres in the SW quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 19: Parcel ID 90-09-30-400-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the SE quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 20: Parcel ID 90-09-30-400-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 10 acres in the SE quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 21: Parcel ID 90-09-30-400-004.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 76.73 acres in the SE quarter of Section 30 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 31

Parcel 22: Parcel ID 90-09-31-100-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 178 acres in the NE quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 23: Parcel ID 90-09-31-100-001.001-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2 acres in the NE quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 24: Parcel ID 90-09-31-200-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 50.2 acres in the NW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 25: Parcel ID 90-09-31-200-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 60 acres in the NW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 26: Parcel ID 90-09-31-200-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 10 acres in the NW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 27: Parcel ID 90-09-31-300-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 55.631 acres in the SW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 28: Parcel ID 90-09-31-300-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 58.09 acres in the SW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 29: Parcel ID 90-09-31-300-004.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.5 acres in the SW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 30: Parcel ID 90-09-31-300-006.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 21.84 acres in the SW quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 31: Parcel ID 90-09-31-400-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 49.64 acres in the SE quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 32: Parcel ID 90-09-31-400-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 48.38 acres in the SE quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 33: Parcel ID 90-09-31-400-004.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 57.23 acres in the SE quarter of Section 31 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 32

Parcel 34: Parcel ID 90-09-32-100-005.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 111.5 acres in the NE quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 35: Parcel ID 90-09-32-200-001.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the NW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 36: Parcel ID 90-09-32-200-002.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the NW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 37: Parcel ID 90-09-32-200-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 35.94 acres in the NW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 38: Parcel ID 90-09-32-200-004.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the NW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 39: Parcel ID 90-09-32-300-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 40 acres in the SW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 40: Parcel ID 90-09-32-300-004.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 20 acres in the SW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 41: Parcel ID 90-09-32-300-005.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 60 acres in the SW quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 42: Parcel ID 90-09-32-400-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 29.32 acres in the SE quarter of Section 32 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Liberty Township – Section 33

Parcel 43: Parcel ID 90-09-33-200-006.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 20 acres in the NW quarter of Section 33 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Parcel 44: Parcel ID 90-09-33-300-003.000-013

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 80 acres in the SW quarter of Section 33 Township 26N Range 11E in Liberty Township.

Chester Township – Section 5

Parcel 45: Parcel ID 90-11-05-100-004.000-001

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 30 acres in the NE quarter of Section 5 Township 25N Range 11E in Chester Township.

Parcel 46: Parcel ID 90-11-05-200-002.000-001

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 39 acres in the NW quarter of Section 5 Township 25N Range 11E in Chester Township.

Parcel 47: Parcel ID 90-11-05-200-005.000-001

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 23.92 acres in the NW quarter of Section 5 Township 25N Range 11E in Chester Township.

Chester Township – Section 6

Parcel 48: Parcel ID 90-11-06-100-001.000-001

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 50 acres in the NE quarter of Section 6 Township 25N Range 11E in Chester Township.

Parcel 49: Parcel ID 90-11-06-100-002.000-001

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 115.97 acres in the NE quarter of Section 6 Township 25N Range 11E in Chester Township.

Dated this 9th day of February, 2024

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 2/15

