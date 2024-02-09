STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2208-EM-000017

IN THE MATTER OF )

THE ESTATE OF )

SHARON L. EAGLE, )

DECEASED. )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Angel D. Skinner was on the 11th day of August, 2022, appointed Special Administrator of the estate of Sharon L. Eagle, deceased, who died on the 3rd day of August, 2022.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 25th day of January, 2024.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

BURT, BLEE, DIXON, SUTTON & BLOOM, LLP

Madison M. Heiney, Attorney for Special Administrator

Attorney No. 38218-53

200 East Main Street, Suite 1000

Fort Wayne IN 46802

(260) 426-1300

