NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED CUMULATIVE CAPITAL

DEVELOPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana, that the Common Council will consider at its regularly held Common Council meeting at 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, at 5:30 pm on February 20, 2024, the reestablishment of a Cumulative Capital Development Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-9-15.5 for all uses as set out in IC 36-9-15.5.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed:

$0.0500 per $100 of assessed valuation beginning with taxes payable in 2025 and thereafter, continuing until reduced or rescinded.

Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. Written comments filed with the Clerk Treasurer before the hearing will also be considered. The proposal for reestablishment of the Cumulative Capital Development Fund is subject to approval by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the cumulative fund by the Common Council, the City of Bluffton will publish a Notice of Adoption. Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 25 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this January 31, 2024

Michelle Simon, Clerk-Treasurer

nb 2/7, 2/14

hspaxlp