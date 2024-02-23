Home Sports High School Calendar: 02-23-2024 High School Calendar: 02-23-2024 February 23, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports The Handkerchief on the Rim Sports 10 years, seven seniors — and one final challenge Sports Previewing the girls’ state title game: The clash of the Knights and Titans