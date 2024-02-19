Home News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County February 19, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells Court Docket: 02-19-2024 RSS APC will hold special meeting for solar petition RSS Moms vs. sons