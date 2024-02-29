Home RSS Bucher gets support from Hillsdale president in Congressional race Bucher gets support from Hillsdale president in Congressional race February 29, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 02-29-2024 RSS BHMS celebrates career exploration classroom Sports Bishop Luers finish Bluffton’s strong season