Home News Board of Works and Police Chief discuss potential noise issues at shooting... Board of Works and Police Chief discuss potential noise issues at shooting range February 28, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 02-28-2024 News Area Things to See and Do: 02-28-2024 News Golden Gamers