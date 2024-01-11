Home Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Gloria reflects on the boys’ first day of Kindergarten The Amish Cook: Gloria reflects on the boys’ first day of Kindergarten January 11, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Clearing up “stuff” engenders whole bunches of other “stuff” Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: A Holy New Year Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Gloria spends a memorable Christmas Eve in the barn