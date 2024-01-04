Home Sports Steichen’s new direction puts Colts on the cusp of the AFC playoffs Steichen’s new direction puts Colts on the cusp of the AFC playoffs January 4, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Bluffton-Harrison splits with Bruins in middle school hoops Sports Tiger girls improve to 13-3 with win over the Warriors Sports High School Calendar: 01-04-2024