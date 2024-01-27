Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on February 06, 2024 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9037486 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (209) RENEWAL

IMEL GROUP LLC 2330 E 250 N Bluffton IN

D/B/A Timber Ridge Golf Course

nb 1/27

hspaxlp