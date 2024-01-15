Home Lifestyle Norwell Internship Spotlight award Lillian Norris Norwell Internship Spotlight award Lillian Norris January 15, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library 01-15-2024 Lifestyle Marriage Tune-Up Weekend at Hope Missionary Church Lifestyle Jon Winne to be Master Gardener speaker Jan. 18