Home Lifestyle Leona Mahnensmith’s 100th birthday Leona Mahnensmith’s 100th birthday January 18, 2024 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Amish Cook: Gloria conquers the chaos of a kitchen remodel Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Fascinating, graceful, imperiled “Tall Blondes” News What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library 01-15-2024