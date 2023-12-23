Home Opinions What Christmas brings to ‘such a world as this’ What Christmas brings to ‘such a world as this’ December 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Pre-Christmas thoughts of 2023 Opinions Making mankind our business as Marley wished he had