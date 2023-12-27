Home Opinions Time to start looking over the annual ‘Top’ lists of 2023 Time to start looking over the annual ‘Top’ lists of 2023 December 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions What Christmas brings to ‘such a world as this’ Opinions Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Pre-Christmas thoughts of 2023