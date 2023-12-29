Home Sports Raiders & Tigers combine for 1-3 at Union City Tournament Raiders & Tigers combine for 1-3 at Union City Tournament December 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Knights fall to No. 3 Panthers, beat Valpo in tournament Sports Raiders fall to Rebels Sports High School Calendar: 12-29-2023