Home News Police Notebook: 12-05-2023 Police Notebook: 12-05-2023 December 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Vendors announced for Parlor City Shopping Fair at Wells County Commerce & Visitors Centre News Ossian Rotary to host local blood drive with the American Red Cross RSS Creative chemistry