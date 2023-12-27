Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Celebrating and grieving at Christmas – her memory lives... Here’s the Thing: Celebrating and grieving at Christmas – her memory lives on December 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Parks Department announces Gingerbread contest winners Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County Lifestyle Ouabache State Park Wonderland of Lights