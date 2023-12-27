Donald “Uncle Buck” E. Owens, 74, of rural Keystone, died Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023, at his residence.

Don was born in Illinois Feb. 7, 1949, to Harold W. and Mary E. (Harouff) Owens. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn (Jay) Brickley of Bluffton; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Cliffton Owens of Bluffton, Homer Owens of Muncie, and Ronald Owens of Hartford City; and a sister, Dorothy Owens (John Gilbert) of Camden, S.C.

A receiving of friends and family will be held Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by military rites at the funeral home, conducted by the American Legion in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard. The family requests casual attire to worn at Don’s visitation (preferably something John Deere or Harley Davidson), in honor of Don’s love for tractors and motorcycles.

Private burial will be held at Marion National Cemetery.

