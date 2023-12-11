Home RSS Carla Alspaugh earns Indiana Academic Coach of the Year award for Middle... Carla Alspaugh earns Indiana Academic Coach of the Year award for Middle Level Division December 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Norwell Internship Spotlight award Reghan Plunkett News Zanesville News: 12-11-2023 News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County