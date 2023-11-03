TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-23-0023-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $102,216.96

Cause Number: 90D01-2209-MF-000032

Plaintiff: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

KENDRA D MILLER Defendant: and AKA KENDRA D STIMPSON, ET.AL.

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT NUMBERED 76 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF OLD CREEK ADDITION, SECTION TWO, AS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 26, OF THE RECORDS OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.

Commonly Known as: 1502 RIDGEWOOD LN, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-08-10-502-076.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

Matthew C. Gladwell,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

(513) 322-7000

Atty File#: 30493-49

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Krista Markley,

Phone: 260/824.3426

Harrison Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

SERVE HIGHEST OFFICER FOUND

135 NORTH PENNSYLVANIA STREET, SUITE 1610

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46204

ANDREW R STIMPSON

1502 RIDGEWOOD LN

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

KENDRA D MILLER AKA KENDRA D STIMPSON

1502 RIDGEWOOD LN

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

nb 10/20, 10/27, 11/3

hspaxlp