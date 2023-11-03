NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File Number: 90-23-0024-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1:00 P.M.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $93,891.28

Cause No: 90C01-2304-MF-000003

Plaintiff: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Defendants: Keevan Loomis, United States of America acting through The Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, Snow & Sauerteig LLP and Bluffton Health System LLC

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 1:00 PM of said day as listed above, at 1615 W Western Av, Bluffton IN, fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana: THE SOUTH HALF (1/2) OF LOT NUMBERED 190 AS KNOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE RECORDED PLAT OF THE TOWN, NOW CITY OF BLUFFTON, WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 227 W South St, Bluffton, IN 46714

Property tax ID: 90-08-04-539-128.000-004

Attorney: Scott A. Hale

Attorney Number: 35534-64

Law Firm: DOYLE & FOUTTY, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 264-5000

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE:

Keevan Loomis

510 W Dustman Rd, Apt 36

Bluffton, IN 46714

MANNER OF SERVICE: Certified Mail

Brian Irvin

5400 Federal Plaza, Suite 1500

Hammond, IN 46320

MANNER OF SERVICE: Certified Mail

Occupant(s) of 227 W South St, Bluffton, IN 46714

227 W South St

Bluffton, IN 46714

MANNER OF SERVICE: Sheriff

DOYLE & FOUTTY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

