Home News Police Notebook: 11-15-2023 Police Notebook: 11-15-2023 November 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Ossian Rotary to welcome local organization Alive and Well RSS Investigation continues for murder in Markle RSS Norwell Community Schools removes three books from libraries