Home RSS Ossian receives $650K INDOT award; Council supports new developments Ossian receives $650K INDOT award; Council supports new developments November 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 11-14-2023 News Possible new funding available to RSD RSS Police continue search for suspect of Markle murder