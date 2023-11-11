Home Opinions ‘Finding Gen. Barnes’ — It might make a good movie ‘Finding Gen. Barnes’ — It might make a good movie November 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A Veteran’s Day Salute Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Eastern pondhawk vs blue dasher Opinions Message received. And it was no coincidence.