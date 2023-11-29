Home Lifestyle Dancers for ‘Excerpts’ from the Nutcracker Dancers for ‘Excerpts’ from the Nutcracker November 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Speaking of peeing. It ain’t easy being a girl. Lifestyle Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 11-27-2023 Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: So Thankful